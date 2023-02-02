Zoe Bettison, South Australia's Minister for Tourism and Multicultural Affairs, has been earmarked to open tourism focussed renovations to the historic Hummocks Station in May this year.
Agritourism has boomed during the Covid pandemic and is expected to be worth $18.6 billion nationally by 2030.
Many farmers now look to tourism as a profitable sideline to their production business, something that most land pioneers would never have imagined.
Hummocks Station is one of SA's earliest sheep stations, located near Snowtown in SA's mid north and carrying around 25000 sheep in 1869.
These days it is part of well-known Poll Merino and White Suffolk sheep stud, Leahcim, and six generations from settlement is still managed by the same family.
Hummocks Station has been lovingly preserved by Andrew and Rosemary Michael and family, alongside managing their busy commercial sheep stud.
In recent years, they have begun to welcome travellers to the station, offering spaces for caravans and self-contained lodging in the shearer's quarters.
Grant funding from Heritage Tourism Grants has meant expanding existing facilities and preserving history at the same time.
The overall project includes a new toilet facility, reconverted trap building, establishing a welcome point complete with information displays, historical presentation and wool demonstrations.
The Michael's are just one of many farming enterprises looking to preserve history and branch into agritourism, while still running a commercial farming enterprise.
Facebook feedback describes the location as "awesome" and "gorgeous".
The new venture began in the pre-Covid era, at a time there were 2.1 million domestic overnight visitors to farms/farm gates.
"It was a huge learning curve for us to branch into tourism," Mr Michael said.
"We didn't know a thing about it."
Mr Michael's comments echo findings by Tourism Australia that farmers reported it took between three and five years end to end to launch a new diversified agritourism business on their farm.
Timelines were influenced by having to learn as they go, their normal farming work demands and the process of engaging with local council.
"Our current renovation is going really, really well," Mr Michael said.
"We are on track to open the renovations in May.
"It has been a complicated process, finding and employing a stone-mason isn't easy.
"We also needed to get the facility to a point that it runs only on bore-water or treated rainwater and uses entirely solar power with a battery back-up.
"We would have spent $300000 on power infrastructure alone and the stonework required is incredible.
"The walls are 400 millimetres wide and made of local ironstone, so it's a big job."
A major part of the renovation has been restoring the "trap shed", a building where maintenance was carried out on machinery.
"The trap shed is being converted into a facility to promote the wool industry and also locally sourced products," Mr Michael said.
"We are really grateful to be able to promote the local area."
The Michael's family venture fits well into the vision of the Agritourism 2030 Roadmap that was launched in Ballarat in October last year and introduced strategies for farmers to unlock new business opportunities .
In Australia, 92 per cent of agritourism is delivered in regional Australia and itineraries that visit a farm or farm gates are currently estimated to be valued at $7.4 billion in tourism expenditure.
The CSIRO has forecast it as having an opportunity value of $18.6 billion 2030.
For the Michael's, their over-riding desire to preserve the past is reward enough.
"The original stone blocks of main buildings were hand-shaped over a century ago and I just stand in awe at the craftsmanship," Mr Michael said.
