SA's Hummocks Station, part of Leahcim Stud, to have tourism site opened by Minister Zoe Bettison

KM
By Kristin Murdock
February 2 2023 - 1:00pm
Preserving history and creating a tourism opportunity has gone hand in hand at South Australia's Hummocks Station. Picture supplied.

Zoe Bettison, South Australia's Minister for Tourism and Multicultural Affairs, has been earmarked to open tourism focussed renovations to the historic Hummocks Station in May this year.

KM

Kristin Murdock

Sheep and Wool Writer

