BERRINGTON is a 417ha (1030 acre) property with an excellent mix of basalt and granite soils to be auctioned in Tenterfield on March 9.
Located at Deepwater, the property offered by Chris Dedes has an excellent 20 year superphosphate history and an estimated carrying capacity of 300 breeders.
Berrington is fenced into 20 paddocks with a laneway system leading to steel cattle yards.
Water is supplied from dams and solar watering system supplying tanks and troughs.
Improvements include a four bedroom home, machinery shed, shearing shed, and a gravel quarry.
Contact Bruce Birch, 0428 363 063, Andrew Starr, 0428 792 466, or Mark Clothier, 0459 111 083, Ray White Rural.
