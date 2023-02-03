Farm Online
Property

Berrington: Basalt, granite country for 300 breeders

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
February 3 2023 - 2:00pm
FarmBuy Real Estate

BERRINGTON is a 417ha (1030 acre) property with an excellent mix of basalt and granite soils to be auctioned in Tenterfield on March 9.

