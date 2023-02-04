Farm Online
John Deere HarvestLab 3000 Grain Sensing available to order from April

February 4 2023 - 11:00am
The Rethus family have been involved in John Deere trials of HarvestLab 3000 in Victoria's Wimmera region.

The launch of John Deere's HarvestLab 3000 Grain Sensing on its S700 series harvesters will make it easier than ever for farmers to have a complete picture of what's happening in the paddock.

