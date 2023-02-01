Tightening supplies of quality trade and heavy lambs are starting to impact on lamb markets, with most categories starting the week dearer.
Lambs to processors gained $10-$15 a head at most saleyards on Monday.
The heavy eastern lamb indicator closed well above 800 cents a kilogram carcase weight to rest at 822c/kg.
The trade lamb indicator gained 23c/kg to settle at 760c/kg.
Not all indicators have been able to break over the 700c/kg barrier.
Restocking lambs declined 18c/kg, pulling up at 684c/kg.
Despite Merino lambs jumping a massive 159c/kg, they reached 683c/kg.
At Bendigo on Monday numbers were down slightly, with agents mustering 13,400 head.
Quality lambs were rewarded with price rises of up to $11 while some of the plainer types were discounted on fat cover and presentation according to Meat & Livestock Australia's National Livestock Reporting Service.
The market top of $275 was paid for a pen of heavy export grade lambs estimated to weigh 36kg cwt and carrying a $2 skin.
Most others in this weight range sold from $240-$270 to average 804c/kg cwt.
With a lack of quality in the trade offering, buyers were forced to operate in the heavier weight ranges and paid up to $253 for the best lambs that weighed between 26-30kg.
Other trade lambs weighing between 21-24kg made from $176-$218 to average 816-840c/kg.
Meanwhile mutton prices bounced back after recording a shocker of a result the previous week.
Rates surged $25-$30, with all classes of sheep selling back over the 300c/kg mark.
Big heavy ewes sold from $96-$136, and the best trade and heavy Merino sheep made $103-$123 to average 321-344c/kg.
Plainer and light mutton made from $50-$85.
At Corowa, NSW, on Monday, heavy lamb rates rallied $10 as wet conditions played havoc with supplies.
Heavy lambs weighing between 26-30kg were the highlight of the sale as companies such as Fletcher International, Junee Meats and JBS competed for the limited pool of stock carrying weight and condition.
Prices ranged from $220-254 to average 825c/kg.
Trade lambs were keenly sought with light trade boosted by low numbers to surge ahead $20.
Medium and heavy trade gained $11-$15 to average 877-918c/kg.
The dearer trend followed into the major Tuesday market of Ballarat, with big heavy lambs gaining $11 to average 750-836c/kg.
Strong prices for trade lambs were recorded to average 824-851c/kg.
A lot of young lambs sold back to the paddock making from $100-$167.
At the sale, sheep prices improved by $25, averaging 350-404c/kg.
