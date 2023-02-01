Farm Online
Australian lamb market's tightening supplies lead to dearer prices

By Leann Dax
February 1 2023 - 7:00pm
Nick Harrop, Muskerry, and Henry Bugge, Bendigo, took a look at the sheep at Deniliquin, NSW, late last month. Picture by Denis Howard

Tightening supplies of quality trade and heavy lambs are starting to impact on lamb markets, with most categories starting the week dearer.

