Farm Online

Lusty quoll's sleepless habits could see species rooted

By Tracey Ferrier
February 5 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Male quolls travel large distances and forgo sleep to mate, to the detriment of their survival.V (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)

Endangered northern quolls could be shagging themselves to death, with the males apparently giving up sleep in favour of sexy time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.