THE 6979 hectare (17,245 acre) Central Highlands property Rydan has an estimated carrying capacity of 1100 breeders, with the progeny taken away as weaners.
Located 15km north of Rubyvale and 75km north west of Emerald, the property is in three freehold titles: 3161ha (78100 acres), 1678ha (4147 acres) and 2140ha (5288 acres).
Rydan has been held by the Crozier family for more than 100 years and is regarded as a sound stand-alone enterprise turning off quality weaners/feeder or as a calf factory for a backgrounding or fattening operation.
The property is described as a good mix of undulating forest country with mainly silverleaf ironbark interspersed with bloodwood and box running to areas of brigalow scrub, blackbutt and patches of belah.
About 2300 acres has been blade ploughed and seeded, with large areas pulled with some parts stick raked.
The country is drained by Carbine, Pidgeon and Cattle creeks, creating useful creek flats with a tea tree and gum influence.
Water is supplied by three bores, three wells, and 10 dams.
Improvements include an older high-set two bedroom weatherboard home with a sleepout, a 12x24x5.8m steel frame machinery suitable for heavy machinery, a 6x12m lockable workable shed, and numerous other sheds.
The buyer will also have the option to secure the Rydan herd at valuation. At present there are 780 Brahman-cross cows, 179 branded calves plus unbranded calves, 162 No.2 Brahman-cross heifers, 108 No.1 mixed heifers, and 12 working bulls.
Rydan will be auctioned in Emerald on March 10.
Contact Andrew Lewis, 0428 824 226, Matt Beard, 0428 765 687, Terry Ray, 0427 821 177, Bryton Virgo, 0477 318 224, or Tony Prentice, 0417 709 778, RBV Rural.
