Farm Online
Home/Property

Well located Rydan to run 1100 breeders

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated February 6 2023 - 12:17pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
The 6979 hectare property Rydan has an estimated carrying capacity of 1100 breeders, with the progeny taken away as weaners.

THE 6979 hectare (17,245 acre) Central Highlands property Rydan has an estimated carrying capacity of 1100 breeders, with the progeny taken away as weaners.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.