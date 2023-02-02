Farm Online
Smarter Irrigation for Profit program deliver results on farm sites

February 2 2023 - 6:00pm
Graeme Ward taking weekly pasture measurements at the Mepunga East, Vic, site as part of the SIP2 project. Picture supplied by Dairy Australia

The second phase of the Smarter Irrigation for Profit (SIP2) research, development and extension program has now concluded with findings that can help dairy farmers across Australia make better irrigation decisions, to improve water use efficiency and improve profitability.

