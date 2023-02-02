The second phase of the Smarter Irrigation for Profit (SIP2) research, development and extension program has now concluded with findings that can help dairy farmers across Australia make better irrigation decisions, to improve water use efficiency and improve profitability.
The program fast-tracked the adoption of key irrigation principles identified in the first phase of the project at 10 dairy optimisation sites across the seven dairy regions of mainland Australia. These sites captured data for up to three irrigation seasons or defined irrigation periods.
The sites were chosen based on their irrigation system being of interest to regional dairy irrigators and they were representative of the regional dairy feedbase.
"Research questions for each site were determined by local farmers and service providers," Dairy Australia national soils and irrigation lead Cath Lescun said.
"The research, extension and communication activities at each site were conducted by a locally based optimisation site co-ordinator."
The objective for each irrigated dairy optimisation site was to decrease the 'yield gap' between modelled yield potential and measured yield, using the first season as a baseline.
Standardised data collection and analysis was adopted to assess the efficiency and profitability of existing irrigation practices and any improvements or changes to close the yield gap. Water and power efficiencies were identified and evaluated by collecting site data including growth rates and water and power usage.
A wide variety of irrigation scheduling technologies were trialled at the dairy optimisation sites including:
By using irrigation scheduling and soil moisture-monitoring technologies, the participating farmers made informed irrigation decisions.
The SIP2 program was a partnership between the dairy, cotton, sugar, rice and grain sectors, supported by funding from the Australian Government Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry as part of its Rural R&D for Profit program.
Three farmers, who were part of SIP2 as dairy optimisation sites, share some of their learnings from the program.
A dairy farmer in the South Australian Adelaide Hills, Ben McHugh was concerned he was losing dry matter production in the summer because of Italian ryegrass and white cover in paddocks.
He replaced it with tall fescue, which improved dry matter yields, but his 330 Jersey cows didn't like the grass once it had turned 'rank'. He then added lucerne, which the cows grazed well in summer, and Mr McHugh found to be more water efficient.
Installing soil moisture probes also proved beneficial. Mr McHugh could monitor the soil moisture, helping him improve his irrigation timing, which led to productivity improvements and reduced costs.
"Starting-up irrigation a couple of weeks earlier than we traditionally would have meant production growth rates stayed a lot higher for longer," he said.
"We didn't let the soil dry out as much as we would have prior to the probes. We got more grazings and more growth, which meant we could come back and graze those paddocks faster and it also meant less supplementary feed."
Weather forecast information, evaporation rates and water balance calculations were also provided in weekly reports from DairySA, and these were used to adjust irrigation practices to suit the growth of the lucerne.
The move away from Italian ryegrass and white clover improved water and energy costs per tonne of dry matter and increased the daily growth rate.
The total cost per tonne of dry matter decreased 79 per cent between the first season of the SIP2 program to the third season when there was established lucerne.
Adopting new technology and altering irrigation practices has helped one Western Australian dairy farmer grow more pasture.
Michael Twomey used data from deep soil moisture probes and SWAN Systems forecasts to better inform irrigation timing decisins.
These tools helped him maintain the readily available water (RAW) - a measure of water in the soil available for extraction by plants - to ensure maximum irrigation efficiency.
"With the probes up to 400 millimetres deep we were able to monitor the RAW in the ground, which meant we basically started watering a lot earlier than we did historically because we were keeping the RAW available to the plant," Mr Twomey said.
Mr Twomey's 220-hectare dairy farm includes 100ha of irrigation watered by three centre pivots. This irrigation system was designed to enable all pivots to operate concurrently to maximise the use of off-peak power.
A centre pivot irrigating 12ha was the focus of the 'optimisation site' trials.
Guided by the soil moisture probes and SWAN Systems weatherwise daily forecasts, Mr Twomey irrigated this trial area earlier and used more water to meet the plants' RAW.
He said this change meant he grew more pasture, but it also proved 'quite costly' to grow grass across the summer.
"There are so many factors that go into feed, for example fertiliser is ultra-expensive and we've been able to buy good hay for $200 a tonne," he said.
"If it is costing $300-plus per tonne to grow grass, getting good quality hay might be an option.
"But this is a year-by-year decision. I like direct grazing and watering it should be the most efficient way to farm."
Mr Twomey said he would continue to use the soil moisture probes and combine them with his existing GDot soil moisture technology - shallower probes with a lightguide as an indication of soil RAW - to advise irrigation scheduling.
Tests on the Russell family's 25-hectare, five-span centre pivot demonstrated increasing pasture production with decreasing elevation - it wasn't delivering uniformity with its water coverage.
"We weren't getting coverage over 10pc of the area on the highest point (of the paddock) due to low pressure," Mr Russell said.
"The pressure wasn't high enough at the top of the hill but redoing the sprinklers (on the pivot) means it will operate with lower pressure and hopefully it will fix that problem. It should lead to better growth in that 10pc that wasn't doing that well."
Other efficiency gains uncovered included higher river water levels and the opportunity to change the screen on the irrigation pump suction intake to prevent blockages.
Water and energy costs per tonne of dry matter decreased considerably between season two and three of the program, reflecting the significant rainfall in NSW in the latter season.
It cost $5.45 a tonne dry matter to irrigate in the third season - where rainfall constituted more than 90pc of the water applied to the paddocks - compared with $25.10/t DM the season before.
Wet weather, or the threat of it, also posed challenges around irrigation decisions. However, having tools like moisture probes to guide decisions and a thorough understanding of concepts such as RAW, has helped Mr Russell and his family improve their irrigation efficiencies.
For more details on SIP2, visit dairyaustralia.com.au/smarterirrigationforprofit.
