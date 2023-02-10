Omya's Calciprill is ideal to help condition soil and restore pH levels

Calciprill, produced by Omya Australia, is an ultrafine, high purity limestone product that is ideal to help condition soil, and restore pH levels. Picture supplied

This article is branded content for Omya.



When customers come back again and again, you know a product is working.

And that is what suppliers of Calciprill are seeing - producers are finding it is working wonders on their crops and keep coming back for more.

Calciprill, produced by Omya Australia, is an ultrafine, high purity limestone product that is ideal to help condition soil, and restore pH levels.



It comes in the form of a two to six-millimetre lime granule made from ultrafine, high purity limestone, using molasses as a binding agent.

The best part is this fantastic calcium source is produced in Bathurst in NSW, and in Western Australia.

And for Arlin Simons, it is becoming even more popular to customers.

Mr Simons works for Farmarama, which has stores in Quairading and Brookton, southeast of Perth.

The popular farm supplies store supplies not only products for broadacre and livestock farmers, but also turf and horticulture.

Andy Dillon, Dillon Rural in Cundletown, NSW, has seen great success using Calciprill firsthand. Picture supplied

And the popularity of Calciprill is very evident.

He said the fact that Calciprill is granulated makes application easy.

Because it is a granulated product, it can be used at a lower rate, making it more cost effective over time.



"It's the ability to be able to spread it and avoid a lot of dust," Mr Simons said.

Calciprill can be direct drilled or put through an air seeder, and it can go in any sized spreader.



It can also be spread at any time of the year, and is very effective on poorer soils and lower rainfall areas.



Mr Simons said Calciprill, which is 36 per cent calcium, can help with calcium and sulphur deficiencies in the soil.

He said it was not only used in broadacre crops, such as canola and cereals, it was also very popular with turf clients, such as sporting clubs, local government and schools.

It can be used as animal feed to assist with calcium deficiency, with the molasses making it palatable.



"It's a great product," he said.



"It is our go-to product. When it comes to expense and dust issues, Calciprill is ideal. It is really cost-effective."

In NSW, Andy Dillon is very confident selling it - he even uses it on his own property.

Arlin Simons, Farmarama, WA, has had many repeat customers who have found Calciprill has made a big difference to their soil condition. Picture supplied

Mr Dillon and his wife Linda own Dillon Rural in Cundletown, selling stock feed, seed and fertilisers, as well as GPS equipment.

They have been selling Calciprill for five years and have found it has been a game-changer for customers.

He said because it is granulated, Calciprill application is very uniform. It also breaks down quickly when it gets moist and penetrates the soil.

Dillon Rural carries out soil testing for customers and then can provide Calciprill to correct acidic soils.

Dillon Rural own its own spreader, spreading Calciprill for customers.

The Dillons run their own property at Gloucester where they run Angus cattle.

Mr Dillon said they applied Calciprill on their property at a rate of 500 kilograms per hectare, and found it made a massive change.

"It starts to have an effect after a month.



"After four months, the production had increased, calcium levels had improved and the pH had improved by 0.5," he said.

Another benefit of Calciprill is once the pH has been restored, it can be used at a lesser rate as maintenance.

"It is a product that works," Mr Dillon said.

Ken Sharpe (WA) - 0400 167 473

Geoff McNair - 0419 374 522 (eastern Australia)

Adriana Trecapelli - 0419 158 951 (eastern Australia)