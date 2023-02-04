Farm blocks enveloped by a city's sprawl regularly sell for big bucks.
Today we look at the prices paid for two farms being swallowed up by two state capitals.
MORE READING: Australia out in front for farmland price rises.
Not unusually this farm across 14 hectares (35 acres) just half an hour from Melbourne's CBD had the developers calling.
Surrounded by new homes at Keysborough in the south-east of Melbourne, the farm has sold for $3 million, or a rich $85,714 an acre.
There are still some other small farms in the area whose owners are also sitting pretty.
Offered as a land bank opportunity it is close proximity to Chelsea, Aspendale and Edithvale and just minutes to the Keysborough South shopping centre, the Bangholme property has still been operated as a farm.
It has well established stock amenities and a near new machinery shed.
"This is a rare opportunity to purchase land on the edge of suburbia with the potential for enormous future growth," agents from OBrien Real Estate, Keysborough said.
The farm is currently zoned Green Wedge but the agents say there is "potential for future rezoning".
Over in Adelaide, up for sale was 108ha (268 acres) offered on Port Wakefield Road,just on the northern edge of the city.
Just 10 minutes north of Two Wells, the land had been owned by the same family for nearly 50 years.
It was sold last week by Elders Real Estate, Gawler for $1.4 million or $5224 per acre.
The land is mostly cleared and has been cropped for many years by local share farmers.
The property has mains water connected plus a shed.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our free twice weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.