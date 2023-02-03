Bega Cheese to get $51m to exit Vitasoy plant beverage partnership

Dairy group, Bega Cheese, has agreed to offload its 49 per cent stake in the Wodonga-based Vitasoy Australia business for $51 million after the Hong Kong-based parent last year decided it wanted to take full control.
Bega, which inherited its stake in Vitasoy's long-established imitation dairy product business when it bought Lion Dairy and Drinks in 2019, says it is still keen to be involved in the plant-based beverage market and is assessing its options.
The decision by Hong Kong-based Vita International Holdings to exercise its call option right to purchase the other half share of the Australian business apparently came as a surprise to Bega late last year.
Vita revealed it had received Foreign Investment Review Board approval for the sale in October.
Bega has confirmed that in accordance with the shareholders agreement, its stake has now been independently valued at $51m.
However its milk distribution business BDD Milk will continue to handle the sale and distribution of Vitasoy Australia's products until the end of March to enable a smooth transition process.
Vitasoy's initial soybean based beverage line was previously imported into Australia from Hong Kong and distributed by Lion Dairy and Drinks predecessor, National Foods until the NSW-Victorian border processing plant was built in 1999 and the joint venture Australian business established.
It now produces about 30 product lines made from soy, rice, almonds, coconut and oats.
Meanwhile, Bega Group has also confirmed that chief executive officer in waiting, Pete Findlay, will officially take over the role from today as outgoing Paul van Heerwaarden steps down.
Mr Findlay will receive a total fixed pay deal worth $960,000 a year, including superannuation.
Mr Heerwaarden's departure in the first part of 2023 was flagged last October, with then chief operating officer, Mr Findlay confirmed as transitioning into his new role.
Mr Findlay joined Bega in 2019 as chief financial officer, becoming COO, responsible for the branded business segment, last year.
He has had over 25 years in professional services and finance roles in various retail, manufacturing and logistics businesses including convenience store network 7-Eleven; transport giant Linfox and Mars Petcare.
Executive chairman, Barry Irvin said Mr Heerwarden, who has worked with the company for more than 13 years in several executive roles, including six as CEO, had come to an agreement with Bega to resign his position at the end of this week.
"Paul has been a wonderful CEO for the Bega Group, substantially contributing to the transformation of the company, and we wish him well with his future.
Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).
