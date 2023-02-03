Bega Cheese to get $51m to exit Vitasoy plant beverage partnership

Farm Online
Bega sells its Vitasoy share for $51m

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
Updated February 3 2023 - 12:10pm, first published 11:56am
Dairy group, Bega Cheese, has agreed to offload its 49 per cent stake in the Wodonga-based Vitasoy Australia business for $51 million after the Hong Kong-based parent last year decided it wanted to take full control.

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

