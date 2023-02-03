International dairy experts will feature at events in Victoria next week.
Professor Nina von Keyserlingk and Dr Frank Mitloehner, who are in the country to appear at the Australian Dairy Conference in Tasmania on February 16-17, will speak at the events in Victoria.
Professor von Keyserlingk is one of the world's leading calf-rearing experts.
She is a professor of Animal Welfare at The University of British Columbia where she co-directs the animal eelfare program.
She is one of the most sought after speakers in the world on the topic of animal welfare, particularly on issues relating to the sustainability of the dairy industry.
Professor von Keyserlingk will hold a series of interactive workshops - Calf Management: The New Frontiers - for farmers and industry representatives exploring the challenges and opportunities of calf rearing.
This will include looking at:
Free workshops will be held in Melbourne on February 7, Echuca on February 8, Leongatha on February 9 and Noorat on February 10.
Registrations can be made at https://www.dairyaustralia.com.au/events-calendar?Rdp=all&topics=all.
Dr Mitloehner has done the maths on the livestock industry's contribution to climate change.
He is a professor in the Department of Animal Science at the University of California, Davis, specialising in measurement and mitigation of airborne pollutants from livestock production.
Dr Mitloehner will take a closer look at the claims against agriculture and what he says is the truth behind cattle production and climate change.
The event will also hear from Nicon Rural Services consultant/director Cam Nicholson and Dairy Australia regional climate adaptation lead Paul Tyson.
The event will be held in the Carmichael Room, Warrnambool City Memorial Bowls Club, and will cost $30, including dinner.
Carlene Dowie is the editor of the Australian Dairyfarmer magazine and has more than 30 years' experience as a rural journalist.
