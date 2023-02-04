Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Macalister Irrigation District faces increased salinity risk

February 4 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heavy rainfall in the Macalister Irrigation District in Gippsland has increased the risk of salinity. File picture by Carlene Dowie

Farmers in the Macalister Irrigation District in Gippsland are being urged to look out for signs of salinity on their land following three years of consistently high rainfall.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.