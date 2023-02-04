Farm Online
JBS' Cobram facility to reopen, after closing in September 2017

February 4 2023 - 4:00pm
The JBS Cobram facility has been brought out of mothballs, due to increased demand for lamb, mutton and goat. Picture supplied.

JBS is re-opening its Cobram facility, closed in September, 2017, on the back of growing demand for lamb, goat and mutton both in Australia and overseas.

