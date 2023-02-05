Farm Online
Kumbark Kelpies and Sheepdog's Nan Lloyd is dedicated to dog training

By Linda Sharman
February 5 2023 - 2:00pm
Nan Lloyd competes in about 10 sheepdog trial competitions with her Kelpies in WA each year. Picture Caroline Telfer.

DESPITE growing up around Dwellingup and Boddington, it wasn't until Nan Lloyd moved to Darkan as a newlywed in her early 30s that she had a lot to do with sheepdogs.

