Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Byron Smethurst has strict criteria for selecting dairy sires

February 6 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Byron Smethurst says he breeds productive cows that also have good functional traits. Picture supplied by ABS

Byron Smethurst has strict criteria for selecting dairy sires.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.