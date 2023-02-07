La Nina slow to move on

To our north the Madden-Julian Oscillation is likely to be active in the Australian region in the coming weeks resulting in an increase in monsoonal and tropical activity across northern Australia. While not a direct correlation, there is often a correlation between the potential for increased rainfall and a high amount of activity in the tropics so this will be a period to closely watch until later in the month when the MJO should see activity contract towards the Pacific Ocean along with the potential for increased rainfall.