La Nina slow to move on

The longer-range outlook for NSW is showing signs of changing slowly. In the short term, a La Nina pattern is broadly likely to persist into autumn. The La Nina in the ocean has weakened significantly but we often see a lag occur in between the ocean and the atmospheric patterns and currently the atmosphere still is in 'La Nina mode' and at the rate it appears to be changing, this set-up is likely to persist for some weeks.
To our north the Madden-Julian Oscillation is likely to be active in the Australian region in the coming weeks resulting in an increase in monsoonal and tropical activity across northern Australia. While not a direct correlation, there is often a correlation between the potential for increased rainfall and a high amount of activity in the tropics so this will be a period to closely watch until later in the month when the MJO should see activity contract towards the Pacific Ocean along with the potential for increased rainfall.
This could also help the current La Nina in the Pacific Ocean to erode and trend closer to a neutral state during March. There has already been a significant decrease in the cool water anomalies across the central to eastern Pacific Ocean. Looking at the longer term, most models are consistent with at least a warm neutral pattern emerging during winter (that is slightly on the El Nino side of neutral). This possibility is increasingly supported by the current patterns occurring.
Looking to the west and the Indian Ocean, there still are no clear patterns emerging, though in the southwestern Indian ocean there has been a substantial warming of surface waters. This may be a prelude to further warming in the western Indian Ocean that could push the Indian ocean towards a positive IOD event during winter.
Given both the Indian and Pacific oceans are not looking to be in a particular wet phase in the coming months, it does increase the potential for decreased rainfall to begin to occur in the late autumn and winter period. Until then, we are likely to see average rainfall trends into March and April. Beyond this, there may be a trend towards below average rainfall but this prognosis remains a little speculative at this stage.
Further to this, we're likely to see above average maximums for February as the La Nina gradually weakens the easterly influence. Weakening La Ninas are prone to 'late summer' above average maximums occurring through to mid-autumn, especially in the south.
The current set-up is quite fluid and the potential for unexpected changes are higher than normal and will need to be monitored closely.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.