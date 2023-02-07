Farm Online

A La Nina pattern is likely to persist into autumn

By Don White, Weatherwatch
February 7 2023 - 11:00am
La Nina slow to move on

The longer-range outlook for NSW is showing signs of changing slowly. In the short term, a La Nina pattern is broadly likely to persist into autumn. The La Nina in the ocean has weakened significantly but we often see a lag occur in between the ocean and the atmospheric patterns and currently the atmosphere still is in 'La Nina mode' and at the rate it appears to be changing, this set-up is likely to persist for some weeks.

