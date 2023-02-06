Nutrien Ag Solutions Australia's recent appointment of managing director, Kelly Freeman, officially opened the Nutrien Classic Campdraft Sale in Tamworth on Friday and declared he is very proud to be a part of Australian agriculture.
Mr Freeman took over the reins of Nutrien on November 1, 2022, after leading the Nutrien Ag Solutions business in Canada with more than 1200 employees in that country.
He grew up on a grain farm in Saskatchewan, Canada, where being challenged by weather is a part of everyday operations.
"Canada and Australia share a lot in common in agriculture. They are both big exporters of products to diverse markets," he said. "What we're trying to bring (as a business) is to work with and beside our clients."
Mr Freeman said the Tamworth Classic horse sale was an excellent example of diversity, becoming the major event in the working horse industry, drawing vendors and buyers from across the nation.
Mr Freeman said how his team supports producers how to manage and deal with risk is something that consumes his thinking.
"Our expertise in creating sales and managing risks that will always be something to get excited about."
Mr Freeman said he is looking forward to meeting hundreds of Nutrien's staff and customers and continuing to focus on safety, digital, sustainability, proprietary, diversity and inclusion.
