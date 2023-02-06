A VIDEO showcasing the $300 million-plus Northern Territory cattle operation Beetaloo has been released by Colliers Agribusiness.
To be sold through an expressions of interest process, the 1.05 million ha (2.6 million acre) aggregation has been extensively developed as low-cost beef production operation near Elliott on the north western end of the Barkly Tablelands.
The two minute 20 second long video shows "Northern Australia's most developed cattle property" in its full glory, including its expansive pastures and impressive infrastructure.
The aggregation comprised of Beetaloo, Mungabroom and OT Downs and is being offered on a walk-in-walk-out basis including about 72,000 head of branded cattle - one of the largest single cattle herds in the Australian beef industry.
The expression of interest process closes on March 3.
Contact Rawdon Briggs, 0428 651 144, Jesse Manuel, 0421 550 242, Leah Freney, 0415 849 293, or James Beer, 0416 859 565, Colliers Agribusiness.
