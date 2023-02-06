Farm Online
Floods slowly recede to reveal Caudo's well known Cadell farm for sale - with plenty of water as well

Chris McLennan
Chris McLennan
Updated February 6 2023 - 3:20pm, first published 3:00pm
FarmBuy Real Estate
This well known vineyard and plantation at Cadell is on the market for upwards of $10 million as the flood levels along the Murray slowly drop. Pictures from Elders

Even the agents admit it seems cheeky to launch a sales campaign for an irrigation property in the Riverland which is still partly flooded.

