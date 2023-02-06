Even the agents admit it seems cheeky to launch a sales campaign for an irrigation property in the Riverland which is still partly flooded.
With a suggested selling price of more than $10 million, Elders Real Estate say Caudo's well known vineyard and citrus plantation also comes with a hefty water entitlement.
"The sale over 273 hectares (675 acres) of land, includes the ability to acquire 640 megalitres of water, which at present, may seem like an unnecessary inclusion," the Elders' agents admit.
"Smart investors will consider assets when the majority are fearful."
The Caudo's have their their vineyard, plantation, surplus land and that water entitlement for sale at Cadell.
River Murray flood levels are dropping here where the Murray takes its big turn south towards the ocean.
The land for sale is on higher ground as well.
The Caudo's run a diverse operation which includes a successful hospitality venue on river's banks, which is today submerged and closed to the public.
The property is best known to many for its annual hosting of the hugely popular True Grit, a military inspired obstacle course across all sorts of terrain and obstacles.
More than 10,000 people have a taken part in past years, with their weary bodies camping out on site and typically refreshing themselves by way of sangria.
Agents say despite the devastating flooding, which originated upstream in Victoria and NSW, permanent water rights of such size in the Cadell region are actually a rarity to buy.
"They are typically retained as generational family or corporate assets and infrequently traded," agents said.
"Despite the current river levels and inundation, permanent water rights remain in solid demand."
Grape sales have also been challenged by recent market conditions, but the vineyard has a history of consistent production and supply quality fruit to many Barossa winemakers.
"The vendors have reflected on important aspects of their life and have determined that the vineyard, land holding and water are surplus to their requirements," agents said.
The Caudo land was first worked in 1886 and was originally farmed as a dairy and piggery.
The Caudo family bought the property in 1988, turning it into a vineyard and adding to the existing citrus farm before opening a cellar door in 2012.
Besides True Grit, the Caudo's are also well known for their long community involvement at one stage donating 100,000 kilograms of oranges to the food relief organisation Foodbank.
For more information contact the agents from Elders Rural Real Estate - David Kanizay 0408 834586, Adam Chilcott 0447 710484 or Wayne Kleemann on 0417 000988.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
