Analysis

CBOT wheat has lifted - is it relevant?

By Nathan Cattle, Clear Grain Exchange
February 11 2023 - 11:00am
How relevant is CBOT?

Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures have staged a recovery from the lows made in late January. The nearby March contract has lifted to close Friday night just over 40 US cents a bushel above the recent lows.

