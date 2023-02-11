How relevant is CBOT?

Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures have staged a recovery from the lows made in late January. The nearby March contract has lifted to close Friday night just over 40 US cents a bushel above the recent lows.
At current exchange rates that equates to $21 a tonne in Australian dollar terms.
But is CBOT wheat relevant to Australian values?
CBOT wheat has typically been used as a price point to represent global values. It has been the dominant price indicator tool.
This dominance stems from the United States previously being the world's largest exporter. In the early 1980s the US was responsible for as much as half of the world's total wheat exports.
This means the price of grain in the US has historically been a major determining factor of the price wheat trades in other parts of the world.
The resulting price relationship enabled anyone trading wheat internationally to use CBOT wheat futures to manage their price risk through hedging.
For example, when a buyer purchases Australian grain from a grower, they may not yet have a sale for that grain.
That means they take on the risk of the grain's price going up or down in the time between purchasing the grain and selling the grain.
To mitigate the risk, most buyers will sell the same amount of grain they have purchased on a futures market such as CBOT.
When they sell the physical grain, they will simultaneously buy back their position in the futures market. This practice is called hedging.
CBOT wheat futures remain a major hedging tool in global markets for both buyers and sellers.
This inherently means there remains a price correlation between CBOT wheat and Australian wheat prices.
However, more recently US wheat has made up about 10-15 per cent of the world's wheat exports.
Black Sea countries have become the dominant world supplier, Europe is now a larger exporter, while Canada and Australia's overall contribution has remained relatively stable as a percentage of total global exports.
The outcome is that we should be using more than just CBOT as an indicator of global wheat prices.
The CBOT exchange now has a Black Sea contract, Matif wheat represents European values, and KCBT (Kansas City Board of Trade) trades a closer quality to Australian hard or milling quality wheat.
I'll provide more detail on global pricing tools in following weeks.
Locally grain prices generally lifted through last week as buyers stepped up to match the prices growers were offering grain for sale. There's plenty of demand for Australian grain.
