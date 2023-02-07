CASINO operator The Star Entertainment Group has bought 170 hectare (420 acre) Gympie property Corymbia to help manage its future carbon emissions.
The property will be used for a carbon credits project, as well as to create biodiversity for endangered species, especially koalas.
Star's head of sustainability Amanda Visser said the company had a target of being net-zero for scope 1 and scope 2 carbon emissions for wholly owned and operated properties by 2030.
Scope 1 emissions are direct emissions from a business, while scope 2 emissions are emissions from the manufacturing of purchased energy.
"We will be planting over 100,000 native trees over the next five years to not only generate Australian carbon credit units but also to establish a koala sanctuary and create habitats for local, endangered species," Ms Visser said.
"We have completed initial biodiversity assessments to ensure this regeneration project supports local, native forest cover and we can measure the impact we are having over time."
For every hectare Star operates across its three locations in Brisbane, the Gold Coast and Sydney, it will rewild 3ha, and a minimum of 100ha.
The native tree planting component of the project has been registered with the Emissions Reduction Fund, with plantings set to begin in autumn.
The project is also being guided by the Odonata Foundation, a company specialising in environmental sustainability.
Odonata's CEO Sam Marwood said the project involved collaborative planning.
"Along with the strategic and commercial aspects, it's been outstanding how much engagement there has been on the detailed aspects of the project, like how to select the right trees to attract koalas, how best to help threatened species, improve biodiversity and river health, and work alongside local communities," Mr Marwood said.
The Star Gold Coast executive chef Uday Huja said it was every chef's dream to have a farm.
"Having a direct touchpoint from planting to harvesting not only provides endless inspiration but a deep understanding of what is best practice in farming and agriculture and how that directly connects with a culinary product," he said.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.