Casino operator Star buys Gympie farmland to manage future carbon emissions

By Mark Phelps
February 8 2023 - 10:00am
FarmBuy Real Estate
The Star Entertainment Group has bought the 170 hectare property Corymbia to help manage its future carbon emissions. Picture - supplied

CASINO operator The Star Entertainment Group has bought 170 hectare (420 acre) Gympie property Corymbia to help manage its future carbon emissions.

