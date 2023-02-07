THE UNUSUAL weather patterns which saw heavy spring rainfall before a generally dry summer across the nation's summer cropping belt have meant there are two distinct situations in this year's sorghum crop.
While overall there is likely to be good sorghum production this year Grains Research and Development Corporation northern panel chair Arthur Gearon said early sown sorghum crops were clearly outperforming those planted later.
"There were much better moisture levels for crops that went in early, whereas a lot of the later stuff has not had much in the way of in-crop rainfall," he said.
"Where people planted their later sorghum and the moisture levels have joined up and it was all done properly it has not been as bad but where it was planted on the assumption of follow-up rain, things are not looking so good."
Mr Gearon said some of the later sown crop was now in below average to even poor condition.
"Certainly there are some crops that are struggling, there was the possibility of cutting for silage but the economics did not stack up."
"On the Darling Downs people will press ahead but I am hearing some of the NSW later sown crop could be sprayed out."
In positive news he said early sown crops were doing well and that there was more early sown than later sown crop.
"It's hard to estimate exactly but I'd say from driving around more went in early than late."
The most recent Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences outlook has the sorghum crop at 2.6 million tonnes nationally, 4 per cent lower than last year's record crop, with more crop in Queensland and less in NSW.
Xavier Martin, president of NSW Farmers and a farmer at Mullaley on the Liverpool Plains had a similar summary of the crop in his area.
"The early sown is doing a lot better, it has been quite dry for anyone who put in stuff later," he said.
"Last week there was some rain to the north of us up around Moree but the Liverpool Plains did not receive a lot so ironically enough after the wet of 2022 we're really looking for moisture, all our soil moisture tests are showing there is not a lot in the tank."
He said generally early sown crops were in reasonable condition but added it had been difficult with the wet spring to find suitable paddocks to plant.
"There was the winter crop in and then some paddocks that were too wet to get on so it was not simply a matter of going out and planting.
"It's quite a difficult one to generalise there are those that will have quite good crops and those that are not flash at all and they might be able to see each other, it really is very patchy, with differences according to soil type and topography."
Northern NSW is emerging as a positive story for summer croppers.
Dan Reardon, south-east of Moree, said 50mm last week had helped the later sown sorghum.
"It has really helped those crops that needed it and will bring the average up," he said.
"The earlier sown stuff has been going quite well and this will help fill the later sown crops."
He said he was confident of an above average season so long as there were no curveballs in the back end of the growing season.
"We've been fairly lucky, from here we'd hope to start harvesting towards the end of the month or early March for the early crop, out to mid-April for the last of the later stuff, but obviously things can change in that time."
Market-wise the sorghum price is holding up reasonably well, with strong Chinese demand to make the alcoholic drink baijiu helping keep prices up.
Values vary from around $400 a tonne delivered port to $350/t delivered northern NSW.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
