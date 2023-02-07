After seeing their booming Chinese market suddenly ripped from beneath them in 2020, Australian wine exporters have made some headway in their frantic search for new offshore buyers and sales strategies.
Overseas countries now consuming our wine - at a total rate of 16 million glasses a day - grew in number from 112 to 120 last year.
Australia also sold marginally more bulk wine than the previous year (623 million litres), notably to North America, where our unpackaged wine exports to the US jumped 67 per cent, and 81pc in Canada.
Canada was again notable, too, as a growing value market for exports, alongside Thailand and Malaysia according to latest figures from peak marketing industry body, Wine Australia.
Overall, the South East Asian market increased 16pc in value last year to be worth $305m, almost matching sales to what was once the burgeoning North Asia wine trade in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Japan.
These days however, despite revived hopes of a thaw in Sino-Australian trade tensions, China continues to shrink as a shipping destination because of Beijing's punitive import duties, ranging between 107pc and 212pc, imposed on Australian-made wine.
Back in 2020 the Chinese market alone was worth $1.1 billion a year as it consumed about 40pc of Australian exports.
Last year it represented just 3m litres in sales volume, or 0.5pc of our total wine output, as China's imports sank a further 58pc to be worth just over $12m.
The wine industry's China woes meant despite their export diversification and intensification efforts, Australian producers' 2022 exports were worth a total $1.9b - down about 4pc on 2021 sales.
Ironically, the 1pc rise in bulk wine shipments, which are repackaged for retail distribution overseas, contributed to the slip in total year-on-year export values because unpacked product is cheaper than bottled exports.
The export value decline was also driven by a 9pc slide in shipments in the big export category, wine worth less than $5/litre, which attracted fewer orders from important markets such as Britain, the US, Europe and New Zealand.
That segment alone, worth $988m last year, was equivalent to almost half Australia's total wine export market.
On the positive side of the ledger, exports worth more than $5/litre grew 2pc in value to $957m, with buyers in Thailand, Malaysia, Japan, Denmark and Canada driving the trend.
Chardonnay was Australia's top selling export wine variety, which increased 11pc in volume to 163m litres, ahead of the next most popular, shiraz at 152m litres (down 3pc).
Australia's top five markets by value were the US, down 3pc to $390m, but representing 20pc of the total wine export earnings; the UK (down 18pc to $373m and also about a fifth of exports; Canada (up 14pc to $188m); Hong Kong (down 13pc to $167m) and Singapore (down 20pc to $132m).
The UK continues to be Australia's biggest volume market, taking 35pc, of 216m litres, but down 11pc on the prior year, while second biggest volume buyer, the US grew 13pc to 140m litres.
Wine Australia's market insights manager, Peter Bailey, noted the growth in unpackaged wine exports reflected improvements to the significant shipping challenges hampering some markets since 2021.
"Positive signs of improvement are emerging in shipping conditions in some markets, but delays are still being reported along certain trade routes," he said.
However, 2022 was "another tough year" for wine exporters, with rising inflation, business costs and interest rates impacting margins.
"And it is anticipated this will continue in 2023."
Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).
