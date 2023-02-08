JUST off the Peak Downs Highway between Walkerston and Eton is 185 hectares (433 acres) of quality, productive grazing and/or farming land.
The property at Lot 29 Quattromanis Road, Walkerston, south west of Mackay is well described as a blank canvas. There are minimal structural improvements in place making it well suited to further development.
The property features a 200 megalitre allocation from the Eton Irrigation Scheme, which draws water from Kinchant Dam.
Eton Irrigation supplies about 350 customers responsible for 15,000 hectares of irrigated land located south west of Mackay.
The water is currently supplied to the Quattromanis Road property from a single outlet. Additional outlets have been approved.
The property is well fenced for livestock. There are two well designed paddocks with mostly new four barbed wires.
The level to undulating country has been selectively cleared, rising to timbered ridges.
Power runs across the property past several attractive home sites.
These potential building sites take in the district's incredible views from elevated positions, adding to the appeal of the property.
Located 10 minutes from both Eton and Walkerston, the property is about 20 minutes from Mackay.
Lot 29 Quattromanis Road, Walkerston, will be auctioned by Blacks Real Estate in Mackay on March 3.
Contact Royce Dunn, 0428 182 569, Blacks Real Estate, Mackay.
