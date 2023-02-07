Farm Online

RFDS report reveals health crisis in rural Australia

By Maeve Bannister
February 8 2023 - 8:00am
A new report has found Australians living in regional and remote areas have poorer health outcomes. (Diego Fedele/AAP PHOTOS)

Australians living in regional and remote areas are likely to die nearly two decades earlier than their city counterparts, a new report has found.

