Farm Online
Home/Beef

North Asian beef markets power on: Over the Hooks with Steve Martyn

By Steve Martyn
February 9 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Forecasts for increased slaughter in 2023 bode well for an expansion of Australian beef supply to key North Asian markets but it will all come down to labour in abattoirs. Picture Elders.

The three North Asian markets of China, Japan and Korea made up over 62 per cent of Australian beef exports by volume in 2022.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.