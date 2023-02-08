The three North Asian markets of China, Japan and Korea made up over 62 per cent of Australian beef exports by volume in 2022.
The percentage would be even higher for chilled beef, grainfed beef or total value.
Forecasts of increased slaughter levels in Australia in 2023 bode well for continuing growth in these markets as they put the pandemic behind them, especially as our major competitor at the quality end of market, the US, will likely have to pull back from its record exports in 2022. But other factors loom.
The first and foremost of these is the rising rattle of sabres over the lack of labour in the meat processing sector to give effect to that increased slaughter.
There is a need for government to grasp the reality that much of the potential that will exist in these North Asian markets in 2023 may not be harvested without some fundamental change to accessing foreign labour.
From a market perspective, China's ongoing love affair with beef has continued through 2022, a trend that has been in full play despite high inventory levels experienced towards the end of last year. China, now the largest meat and poultry importer in the world, imported a total of 7.19 million tonnes of meat and poultry in 2022 according to official statistics. This extraordinary amount of protein was in fact down 21pc or 1.86 million tonnes from 2021.
China has an estimated 50pc of the world's pigs but is also a major importer of pork. Pork imports fell by 42pc in 2022 as domestic prices fell and domestic production recovered to some extent from African Swine Fever.
Poultry imports were also down 11pc and sheepmeat was down 13pc but the star performer in China has been beef with imports up almost 15pc despite the economic effect of the Covid lockdowns.
That growth is expected to continue. China imported 2.69 million tonnes of beef in 2022. To put that into perspective that is over three times Australia's total beef exports in 2022.
Brazil is now China's largest beef supplier. Last year, it made up 40pc of imports. Argentina and Uruguay made up another 30pc.
While it is one of Australia's major beef export markets, we only ranked sixth as a supplier by volume in 2022 with only around 6.8pc of the import market so we remain one of the smaller suppliers in volume terms.
Rather than trying to compete on price with South America we have been much more competitive at the quality end.
Australia can also maximise its return on grinding and manufacturing meat in markets like the US where we have both the duty free access and the health and hygiene record to generate premiums.
For Australia, the breakthrough meetings late last year with Chinese Government officials will hopefully mark new steps towards restoring the trading relationship with China, but with the ongoing geopolitics in the region we may need to be patient.
The defrosting of relations has come at a time when Australian plants have just been in the process of renewing their registration in the new China Imported Food Enterprise Registration system, a requirement whether the plant is currently suspended or not.
While removing the Chinese plant suspensions may take time, the low hanging fruit may be the two plants suspended on COVID-19 grounds. Given Chinese authorities have relaxed constraints in the community and from January 9, dropped the requirement for the COVID testing of imported meat, it may present an opportunity with no loss of face.
Ireland has returned as a beef supplier to China on January 5 after three years in the wilderness for BSE but the Chinese ban on Canadian beef since 2021 for a single case of a-typical BSE has not been lifted.
China's main beef supplier, Brazil, had two such cases back in September 2021 but were suspended for only a few months, a reflection of just how market access in China can still be impacted by any range of other geopolitical factors.
Our largest beef export market in 2022 was Japan but the US is now the largest beef supplier to that market.
The impact of the pandemic has been evident in Japan with beef imports dropping from 600,000t in 2000 to just 560,149t in 2022 as restaurant and foodservice has remained well below pre-pandemic levels.
Effective May 8, Japan will downgrade the legal status of COVID-19 to the same category as influenza. The move will allow it to relax COVID restrictions further and help boost the restaurant and foodservice sector. Japan's increasingly precarious financial position, however, remains a matter of concern and whether its Central Bank can keep interest rates low enough to allow the Government to service its growing debt with inflation still running at 40 year highs.
Dramatic movements in the value of the Yen in response to this issue could impact Japan's ability to fund imports.
Korea imported a record amount of frozen beef in 2022 but reduced its imports of chilled beef- As a stimulant to the foodservice sector Korea has eliminated most mandatory indoor mask requirements that have been in place for over 25 months.
In recent months the Australian Department of Agriculture has become aware of several Australian consignments to Korea that were detained by Korean authorities due to health certification not being issued and presented before arrival in the country.
Intervention by DAFF has been unsuccesssful in securing release of the consignments and risk rejection.
