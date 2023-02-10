Agribusiness buzz in brief

Select Harvests has flagged a $26 million non-cash write-off in the first half of 2022-23 because wet conditions left a bigger than expected impact on last year's almond crop.
In fact, the quality of the wet 2022 crop was the worst the company had experienced in a decade, according to managing director, Paul Thompson, who said a big portion of the harvest had to be mechanically dried, and left more manufacturing grade nuts than planned.
Low world prices and the lower quality of a significant portion of the crop meant Select Harvests has cut its fair value estimated price for last season's crop from $6.80 a kilogram to between $6.15 and $6.30.
However, with the 2023 season harvest about to start, the company reported it escaped last year's Murray River flooding and some orchard inundation with no significant damage, despite some minor tree losses.
While global markets remained at historic lows, Select was buoyed by rising export shipment demand and Indian and Middle Eastern markets becoming increasingly active, plus China's eased COVID lockdown.
Farm chemical maker, Nufarm, will see two more fresh appointments to its board later this year as prominent and long-serving farm sector directors Peter Margin and Gordon Davis prepare to step down, despite being re-elected to their jobs at last week's annual general meeting.
They will follow the retirement of Frank Ford in December after eight years and Sumitomo company delegate, Toshi Takasaki, who left in May after a decade, replaced by Alexandra Gartmann.
Chairman, and former Bunnings hardware boss, John Gillam, who joined the board in 2020 and was also re-elected last week, said Nufarm's director renewal plan sought to maintain an optimal balance of skills, experience and tenure.
Mr Margin, also deputy chairman of Bega Cheese and on the Costa Group board, joined Nufarm more than 11 years ago, and previously had executive management roles at Goodman Fielder and National Foods.
Mr Davis, a former managing director of AWB Limited and Orica executive, and more recently Greening Australia's chairman, has also been a Nufarm director for 11 years.
Corporate lawyer and director since 2017, Marie McDonald, was also re-elected at the AGM, and will be serving out a full term.
Olive producer and processor Cobram Estate Olives says extensive flooding in northern Victoria last year does not appear to have caused material damage to its olive groves, while heavy rainfall in the US has brought it some welcome relief.
However, while its Victorian crop enjoyed pleasing flowering levels in November and the 2023 production cycle was set to yield significantly more than last year, fruit size has been smaller and the initial April harvest may be delayed.
In California, where drought conditions have been persistent in recent years, local water authorities have provided early indicators of a material water allocation in the district where Cobram has groves and is about to plant an extra 190 hectares.
At Boort, in northern Victoria, the company is also set to plant 415ha and is upgrading its olive mill.
Agricultural innovation event, the AgSmart Expo, will be staged in Victoria in April following its successful launch in Tamworth last year.
Thousands attended the inaugural event to see progressive products being offered by agtech start-ups and established machinery manufacturers.
This year AgSmart, staged by ACM Rural Events, will be at Bendigo Exhibition Centre on April 20 and 21.
More than 100 exhibitors are expected to showcase an array of technology including robotics, artificial intelligence in farming, Internet of Things solutions and ways to improve on-farm connectivity.
ACM Rural Events group manager, Kate Nugent, said the indoor event was designed with a commercial focus on agtech, with trade exhibits and seminar sessions.
She said as the world's population grew and the cost of food and fibre production increased, Australia's agtech sector had the potential to change the face of farming.
"This event will provide insights into the future of Australian farming."
Boutique dairy farm operator and pantry products retailer, Maggie Beer Holdings, changes managing directors at the end of February, when outgoing Chantale Millard is succeeded by former joint managing director for Goodman Fielder's Australian business, Kinda Grange,
Ms Grange spent 18 years at the big Australasian grocery manufacturer, including heading its e-commerce, digital marketing and plant-based foods, spreads and in-home baking operations.
She starts at the South Australian-based gourmet retailer on a total remuneration package of 550,000.
According to chairman, Reg Weine, she "clearly has the strategic, commercial and leadership experience to be able to leverage the Maggie Beer brand's leading e-commerce platform".
Online sales make up more than 60 per cent of the company's turnover, which ended its first half of 2022-23 with a net profit after tax of $7.2 million, up 10.3pc on results 12 months earlier.
Solid Christmas period sales lifted second quarter sales, although net sales of $50m in the first half were 4.5pc lower than the previous year's first half result.
The Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has taken a strategic $50 million stake in View Media Group, part of the real estate marketing interests of Australian Community Media's co-owners, Antony Catalano and Alex Waislitz.
View Media, which also has investment backing from Seven West Media, owns the online market portal, realestatereview.com.au which potentially gives ANZ closer insight and links to capture customers in the mortgage marketplace.
Regional and rural publishing group ACM, which owns this masthead, expanded the Catalano-Waislitz property marketing and information footprint last year, acquiring specialist real estate listing platform, Farmbuy.com.
Farmbuy was launched in 2009 to service the rural property market segment.
Second tier lenders and prominent regional players, Bank of Queensland and Bendigo and Adelaide Bank, are reportedly in early discussions on a possible merger.
The deal, if it eventuated, could create a $10 billion banking partnership, although the rumours, which have emerged in previous years, have been denied by BOQ.
Both institutions have been feeling pressure in the competitive mortgage lending market, which has also prompted ANZ to make a $4.9 billion move to buy Queensland's Suncorp banking business.
BOQ is also currently looking for a new managing director, following November's sudden departure of George Frazis.
Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).
