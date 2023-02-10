Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Agribusiness buzz in brief

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
February 10 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agribusiness buzz in brief

Wet almond crop setback

Select Harvests has flagged a $26 million non-cash write-off in the first half of 2022-23 because wet conditions left a bigger than expected impact on last year's almond crop.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.