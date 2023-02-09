Farm Online
Home/Property

Large scale cattle breeding country for $5000/breeder area

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
February 9 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

LARGE scale far north Queensland property Morcambe Station is described as good quality, low cost breeding country on the market for $8.5 million.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.