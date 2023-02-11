Researchers believe culling pest buffaloes in the Northern Territory would be a sure-fire way of tackling greenhouse gas.
Modelling from Charles Darwin University found culling of feral buffaloes could be worth millions of dollars in carbon offsets.
Ruminant animals like buffalo and cattle have been in the sights of some for the methane they produce which is claimed to contribute to global warming.
There are an estimated 100,000-150,000 buffalo roaming the NT.
Water buffalo were imported into the NT in the 19th century as working animals and meat for the remote northern settlements.
They have now been identified as a pest in the Top End, particularly in floodplain areas, and there has been limited culling of them in parks.
The big buffalo population in the Top End already worries some experts concerned about the role they could play in the event of a foot and mouth disease outbreak.
Besides acting as spreaders and reservoirs for the disease, these big feral animal populations could make it difficult to prove the virus had been eradicated and satisfy export trade protocols.
CDU ecologists it could be possible to generate carbon credits by culling the feral animals.
The researchers ran 20-year simulations of feral water buffalo populations to estimate how much methane production would be avoided on a parcel of land in the South Alligator River region of Kakadu National Park.
The research paper, which was published this month in Wildlife Research, concluded that the potential value of the avoided methane emissions resulting from controlling water buffalo far exceeded the costs of applying aerial control operations.
CDU and lead author Hugh Davies said this was not about individual "bounties", but about exploring ways to incentivise the ongoing control of large feral ruminants.
"We're looking at how feral animal control programs impact future populations and what that means for methane emissions over the next 20 years," he said.
"This research is an important proof of concept that ongoing feral ruminant control could be financially viable."
According to the modelling, methane produced by feral buffalo in the study area would increase from the equivalent of 7792 tonnes of carbon dioxide a year to 97,282 tonnes a year.
Limiting the increase of buffalo numbers through annual aerial control could avoid the release of more than 790,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas over the 20-year simulation, researchers found.
The estimate takes into the account the emissions created during the aerial control operations.
Estimates of the net worth of this abatement were more than $1 million per year (after subtracting the estimated cost of annual aerial control operations).
Dr Davies said "much more research is needed" and the modelling was based on assumptions such as the carrying capacity of the landscape, which would have to be tested and examined further.
"This is just the start of the research, but it throws up some ideas we should consider in carbon offsets," he said.
"This approach could incentivise the control of numerous destructive feral animals which has often been put in the too hard basket - such as feral camels in the outback, or the booming feral deer populations in Victoria, NSW and Tassie.
"This is an exciting prospect. It changes everything and would have massive ecological benefits."
Only last year, the university released research showing the diet of the Top End's famous saltwater crocodiles had changed.
The crocs had shifted from an estuarine based diet to feral animals, like pigs and buffalo.
Some buffalo in the Top End is sold for live export or slaughtered for their meat.
They are harvested by contract musterers, with royalties paid to landowners. Some station owners also muster their buffalo in-house.
