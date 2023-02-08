Farm Online
Cream of Crop event to be held in south-west Victoria on March 1-3, 2023

February 8 2023 - 6:00pm
Last year's Cream of the Crop conference at Port Campbell, Vic, was a great success. Picture supplied

Cream of the Crop, a conference for dairy farming women, will return in 2023 and is set to become an annual event.

