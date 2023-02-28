Alinjarra Speckle Park's debut sale to be a cracker

Pregnancy tested in calf stud and commercial Speckle Park heifers that will be offered at the inaugural Alinjarra Speckle Park Annual On Property Sale being held on Friday, April 28, 2023. Picture supplied.

The debut of the Alinjarra Speckle Park Annual On Property Sale represents the next step in the Kedzlie family's journey with the breed they've embraced.

The sale, which will be held at 336 Bald Hills Road, Hernani, New South Wales, on Friday, April 28, from 1am, will see 100 lots offered, consisting of 42 stud bulls, nine crossbred bulls, 26 stud females, 15 commercial heifers, 10 PTIC recipient females, embryos and semen packages.

Georgina Kedzlie said their farm has been in the family for nearly 100 years, with three generations currently working together to run the property.

"We each have a genuine love for cattle breeding and enjoy the challenges of selecting the right genetics to produce top quality breeding stock," Mrs Kedzlie said.

"We have always wanted to have a stud, and now that the kids are old enough to join in we thought the timing was perfect," she said.

"We saw the advantages of the Speckle Park breed thanks to my two sons, who insisted that as each beast is unique they would be ideal to be able to easily pick which ones are theirs."

The Kedzlie's previously bred Angus cattle and had enjoyed the experience of recording their pedigrees, birthdates, weights, and more.

"When the boys requested such a fantastic new breed we embraced the opportunity to create a stud of our own. The upcoming sale is the next step of our journey that we had always envisaged."

Some of the bulls that will be offered at the Alinjarra Speckle Park Sale to be held on the Kedzlie family's property at 336 Bald Hills Road, Hernani, New South Wales. Picture supplied.

Mrs Kedzlie said the sale draft comprises a great line of bulls and heifers that are showing plenty of muscle, doing-ability, growth and quiet temperaments.

"The temperament of our animals is the most important criteria, as all three generations of our family need to be able to work closely with them. This is closely followed by fertility, structure, milking ability, growth and IMF.

"We use our knowledge of family lines, visual appraisals and Breedplan figures to help with our selections. The cattle are all performance recorded and scanned, whilst the bulls are semen tested."

She said they aim to produce consistent, quality carcase performing cattle, which consistently get calves on the ground without any problems.

"We strive to produce cattle that will thrive in all conditions and that could suit any market.

A few of the sires represented in their 2021 drop are Spots 'N Sprouts Stands Alone, Andchris Extreme 23 E, Dangit Matters 22D, HS Untapped 3A, Maungahina Kidmans Cove and Mainstream Eldorado.

"We have a diverse range of cattle that will suit a large range of Speckle Park breeding programs. The cattle have all been vaccinated with 7 in 1, Pestiguard, the bulls have also been vaccinated with vibrovax and are Tick Fever vaccinated."

The Kedzlie's raise all their cattle under commercial conditions. The bulls and heifers selected for the sale will have been grass fed up until the last 16 and 12 weeks respectively, prior to sale day. In these final weeks both have been slowly introduced to Manildra DDG pellets.

The Kedzlie's are hopeful that due to the modern technology they'll be able to reach prospective buyers from all locations.

"The Elite Livestock Auctions online platform we're utilising will allow anyone with an internet connection to be part of the sale on the day, so we look forward to giving everyone an opportunity to purchase one of our Alinjarra Speckle Parks."

The Kedzlie's have been fortunate enough to have almost perfect conditions for the cattle this year.

Alinjarra Southern Comfort SKK S028, was described by the Kedzlie family as being "the complete package". Picture supplied.

"This is a stark difference from last year. If we were running the sale in 2022 every car and truck would have been bogged due to the consistent rainfall."

Mrs Kedzlie said they continue to enjoy the challenges and rewards of breeding great Speckle Park cattle.

"This enterprise has captured the hearts of ourselves and our children.

"We hope that our passion for the industry and love for all aspects of farm life is evident in the cattle available in our upcoming sale. We look forward to seeing you there."

All are welcome to inspect the Alinjarra property and cattle at any time, though an appointment is required to ensure the Kedzlie's can allocate the time to give you a tour. Inspections on sale day can be conducted from 10am.

The catalogue will be online in the Alinjarra Speckle Park website from March 20. The hard copy catalogue will be sent to all Speckle Park members.

If you'd like to receive a catalogue, please contact the Kedzlie's or sale agents Nutrien Livestock Armidale's Cody Van Heerwaarden, 0421 272 223 cody.vh@nutrien.com.au or Harry Phillips, 0456 688 138 harry.phillips@nutrien.com.au