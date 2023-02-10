Quality-packed 224 lot draft set for Droughtmaster National Female Sale

Droughtmaster National Female Sale has been locked in for 2023, with 224 lots to be offered at the Gympie Saleyards from 9am on Saturday, March 11. Picture supplied

This is branded content for Droughtmaster Australia

One of the biggest drafts in the history of the Droughtmaster National Female Sale has been locked in for 2023, with 224 lots to be offered at the Gympie Saleyards from 9am on Saturday, March 11.

The catalogue for the 42nd annual sale will consist of 207 unjoined heifers, 14 joined heifers and three cow and calf unites, which are being presented by 47 vendors from across Queensland and into Northern New South Wales.



Sale spokesperson Jenny Underwood, said the vendor list for 20223 will see Oasis A, Heitiki, 4 Dee's, Diamond Hill, Jomedan Ridge, Medway, Rangeview, Marylands, Tomawill and The Block studs make their sale debuts.

"The combined vendors have selected one of the best drafts of females put together for this sale yet," Mrs Underwood said.



She said the Droughtmaster National Female Sale is the largest multi-vendor offering of Droughtmaster females in Australia.



"It offers a wide range of top-class genetics from a large number of Droughtmaster breeders from south-east, southern and central Qld and northern NSW.



"The popular presale barbecue, sponsored this year by Cooloola Custom Stockfeed, sets a great atmosphere for the sale."



Last year's sale saw an increased number of females heading into NSW.



View + 9 Photos A selection of the lots to be offered at the 2023 Droughtmaster National Female Sale. Pictures supplied.

"The ability to view the sale and bid online via Elite Livestock Auctions is becoming very popular and enables buyers who can't attend the sale to purchase."

Mrs Underwood said the 2022 sale result reinforced the importance of the Droughtmaster female.



"Females were bought by stud and commercial breeders, with commercial breeders looking to upgrade their breeding herds.



"This year there is a large draft of unjoined heifers which can enable breeders to use the bull of their own choice to fit in with their own breeding program."



She said a number of producers are still trying to rebuild their herds after the 2019 drought and the 2022 floods.



"The National Female Sale is the perfect opportunity for buyers to select from a wide range of genetics.



"Females are pretreated for tick to allow easy clearing of lots into tick free areas.



"Gympie is also an easy centre from which females can be transported with a number of local carriers available to assist with transport."

The sale lots can be inspected from 3pm on Friday, March 10. The Cooloola Custom Stockfeed barbecue will follow from 6.30pm at the saleyards.



"At the barbecue you can enjoy a delicious Nolan Premium Special Droughtmaster steak. It's also our opportunity to thank all of the generous sale sponsors and supporters."

"We're very grateful for the continuing sponsorship and support given to the sale by its long-term sponsors. This year we are proud to welcome a number of new local sponsors who see the sale as a great opportunity to support their community."



The catalogue is currently online via the Droughtmaster Australia website. Elite Livestock Auctions will also have the catalogue plus photos and videos shortly. Further information, including vendors' photos and videos, is also available via the Droughtmaster National Female Sale Facebook page.

For further pre-sale information please contact the 2023 selling agents Elders, GDL and Nutrien.