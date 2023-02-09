Farm Online
Home/Property

One of four farm blocks offered for sale in the west has already sold

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
February 10 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Lot A at Birregurra offers a private and sheltered setting with a home site taking in views of the Otway foothills on 91ha (224 acres). Pictures from Charles Stewart

The demand for four carved off farm blocks for sale in western Victoria is obvious already.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.