Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Robert Brokenshire named SA Dairyfarmers' Association president

Kiara Stacey
By Kiara Stacey
February 9 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mount Compass dairy farmer and former politician Robert Brokenshire among his Jersey cows. Picture supplied.

Only days after John Hunt resigned from his role as SA Dairyfarmers' Association president to focus on a new business venture and his family, a new president has been announced.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kiara Stacey

Kiara Stacey

Journalist

Journalist for Stock Journal. Kiara was in classified sales at Stock Journal before joining the editorial team in 2021. Kiara completed a Bachelor of Communication (journalism) at Deakin University the year prior.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.