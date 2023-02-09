Only days after John Hunt resigned from his role as SA Dairyfarmers' Association president to focus on a new business venture and his family, a new president has been announced.
Mount Compass dairy farmer and former politician Robert Brokenshire has been voted in as president after his son Nick, who also held a position on the board for more than a decade, stood down to allow Robert the opportunity.
RELATED READING: Australian milk production continues to plummet
"My history is dairy farming for the past 40 years," Robert said.
"I also had 23 years in parliament including as a government minister and served in both houses.
"We milk about 440 Jersey cows and are in an expansion phase to double it in the next few years now that Nick is back on the farm."
He said the biggest challenge of this year is the River Murray flooding many dairy farmers have faced.
"It's an immediate challenge as the river levels now drop, but then we've got the issue around demand for milk production to increase and how we can do that, either by supporting our members to grow their own businesses or hopefully seeing some new people go into the dairy industry.
"The climate change debate across the globe, internationally and in Australia, is something that we are part of and here.
"We've been leading the way in initiatives to actually combat emissions.
"We are also focused on stronger advocacy to government and to the parliament so that they know what pressures are on us and whilst milk prices have gone up to a more sustainable level, input costs are a challenge for us this year and interest rates as well which is affecting everybody."
He said there were lots of positive signals for the sector.
"We're here to serve our members, to advocate for our members and to develop good policy with our members, so that'll be the primary focus of the board," he said.
Mr Hunt held the role for six years and spent more than a decade on the board.
Want to read more stories like this?
Sign up below (select Dairy News) to receive our e-newsletter delivered fresh to your email in-box twice a week.
Journalist for Stock Journal. Kiara was in classified sales at Stock Journal before joining the editorial team in 2021. Kiara completed a Bachelor of Communication (journalism) at Deakin University the year prior.
Journalist for Stock Journal. Kiara was in classified sales at Stock Journal before joining the editorial team in 2021. Kiara completed a Bachelor of Communication (journalism) at Deakin University the year prior.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.