After more than a decade on the SA Dairyfarmer's Association board and the past six years at the helm, president John Hunt has announced his decision to step away from the board, allowing him to concentrate on family and new business ventures.
He said it had been a fulfilling role, which he enjoyed immensely.
"Especially the interactions with members and with other states that have the same drive as ourselves," he said.
"We have purchased another dairy farm so my main focus currently needs to be on our own business.
"The dairy industry in Australia has been a great chance to grow our wealth as a family over a reasonable short period of time.
"It is this that is why I have so much passion as I see the possibilities for all to enjoy the ride."
Some highlighted achievements in the past 10 years for the Mount Gambier dairy farmer begin with the South Australian Action Plan, which the industry, government and national peaks have backed and stood by since its launch in 2019.
The growth and success of the SADA Fresh model has also been an area of satisfaction, providing a source of funds to better the industry.
During Mr Hunt's tenure, SADA was at the forefront of the Dairy Code review and the demise of dollar milk.
Mr Hunt wanted to leave a special mention to the board and team of SADA for giving him the opportunity to achieve some great milestones.
He's has thoroughly enjoyed the past 10 years and found it rewarding to give back to an industry that has given him the best life possible.
SA Dairyfarmers Association chief executive officer Andrew Curtis said he enjoyed working alongside John during the past eight years.
"He will be sorely missed and has left behind large shoes to fill, a legacy he should be proud of," he said.
"Time for SADA to keep the grass as green today for tomorrow's dairy farmers.
"We are celebrating John's work and there are not two of him out there - it will be a shock to the association and it will be different.
"John has been prepared to speak his mind and has been a real advocate for the South Australian industry.
"The work that John lead in terms of the standard contract and the Code of Conduct around contracts, which is a national piece of work, but SADA had quite a significant involvement in the development of that and that's really placed the industry in pretty good standing in terms of being able to work collaboratively going forward."
Journalist for Stock Journal. Kiara was in classified sales at Stock Journal before joining the editorial team in 2021. Kiara completed a Bachelor of Communication (journalism) at Deakin University the year prior.
