SA Dairy Association president John Hunt stands down

Kiara Stacey
By Kiara Stacey
February 10 2023 - 7:00am
John Hunt has stood down as SA Dairyfarmers Association president. Picture by Katie Jackson

After more than a decade on the SA Dairyfarmer's Association board and the past six years at the helm, president John Hunt has announced his decision to step away from the board, allowing him to concentrate on family and new business ventures.

