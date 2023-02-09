Thousands of investors are not the only people questioning why the shares in agribusiness giant Elders are taking a dive.
The Australian Stock Exchange yesterday issued a "please explain" to the company as well.
Elders' shares rose slightly this morning on strong trade after a remarkable 4.5 million shares were traded on Wednesday wiping millions off the value of the company.
Elders can't explain the fall either, replying to the ASX and investors it was just as puzzled by the plunge given the company is in strong financial shape.
Again, most believe the losses were for the same reason as the share price plunged after its annual meeting back in November.
Profits were high, shareholders would get a dividend payment, the business had plans to expand, the company said.
It was a "quite outstanding" financial result, said Elders' managing director Mark Allison at the time.
But Mr Allison's announcement at that annual meeting he intended to retire in a year's time sent investors into a tailspin.
One analyst later said about $450 million was wiped off the value of Elders despite the company's outstanding results.
Mr Allison has been credited with turning the company's fortunes around after the global financial crisis.
Former CEO Malcolm Jackman resigned in 2013 with Mr Allison his board chairman at the time.
He had initially been an Elders board director from 2009, then took the chairman's seat in 2013.
MORE READING: Wine exporters bulk up as Chinese ban drags on
After a long search Mr Allison was appointed chief executive officer and managing director of Elders in 2014.
Elders had been weighed down by huge debts, big losses and sold off many businesses to focus on its agricultural core.
Responding to yesterday's ASX query, Elders company secretary Peter Hastings said Elders was "not aware of any information concerning it that has not been announced, which, if known by some in the market, could explain the recent trading in its securities".
Elders did have a "two investor briefings" this week "with a number of institutional investors".
Mr Hastings said "no price sensitive information was discussed" and all the information provided was already public.
He offered five possible discussion points which may have influenced investors, but it was the last which most believe might be causing the most unease.
MORE READING: Woolies on what is driving shelf price inflation
" ... succession of the managing director and chief executive officer following Elders' announcement on November 14, 2022, that the current MD and CEO would retire on or before November 2023."
The four other bullet points were falls in livestock prices from historic highs "but which remain above long term averages", a wet end to the season which affected the grain harvest and livestock turn-off, rising interest rates leading to "softer real estate sales activity" but then a strong winter cropping outlook due to excellent levels of sub-soil moisture and water availability.
Mr Hastings said the outlook only suggested Elders' second half performance would be stronger than the first half performance this financial year.
Mr Allison has himself said the share market reaction to his eventual retirement was a "gross overreaction".
Interestingly, Mr Allison is listed in the company's annual report as one of Elder's top 10 biggest shareholders with 955,293 shares.
Also, the shares in Australian Agricultural Company fell markedly as well on Wednesday, across about half a million trades.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.