Bold new pay plan for global executives dumped by Nufarm investors

Attempts to develop better pay incentive strategies for Nufarm's global senior management team have left the Australian chemical company clashing with some of its influential shareholders.
Nufarm's latest remuneration report featuring "bespoke" salary incentive plans was rejected during voting at this year's annual general meeting.
The 47 per cent "no" vote automatically triggers a first strike against its board of directors, which may potentially see the board sacked if a truce isn't brokered with certain shareholders and voting reversed at next year's AGM.
Shareholder discontent has centred on a new pay structure Nufarm has designed to recognise senior staff efforts to meet the company's 2026 and 2030 performance targets.
It also acknowledges most Nufarm executives work overseas where they could be considered vulnerable to poaching by other multinationals offering bigger pay deals.
RELATED READING
Chairman, John Gillam, told last week's meeting the company had widely discussed the bespoke structure of its new executive incentive plan with shareholders.
It flagged its intentions a year ago.
"Your board places great importance on being able to attract and retain global talent," he said.
Nufarm would now need to re-engage with shareholders and proxy vote advisors employed by institutional investors to better sell its proposal and better understand their concerns to get the next remuneration report approved.
The Australian Corporations Act deems that a vote of more than 25pc against a remuneration report represents a "strike" against the board - and two strikes would require directors to step down and recontest their seats.
"Having a globally competitive remuneration plan is vital to achieving our strategic objectives and delivering value for shareholders," Mr Gillam said.
He said Nufarm operated in a competitive agribusiness environment with more than 80pc of its revenue and 80pc of its staff located outside Australia.
Its management team was critical to delivering on Nufarm's "exciting growth agenda" which includes a revenue growth goal of $4.8 billion by 2026-27.
Revenue in 2021-22 was $3.8 billion, up 17 per cent on the prior year.
"We have sought to adopt a fit for purpose and contemporary remuneration structure for a global agricultural business and believe the new executive incentive plan aligns the value of any rewards ultimately earned with shareholder outcomes," Mr Gillam said.
The AGM also voted against approving deferred share rights to managing director, Greg Hunt.
Commenting after the meeting, Mr Hunt said the company believed it still enjoyed strong shareholder support for its agenda to motivate senior staff with clear "line of sight" performance metrics.
However, investment management funds with shares in stock exchange-listed companies often relied heavily on the voting recommendations provided by proxy vote advisors who assessed remuneration decisions in line with total shareholder returns of other similar performing companies listed on the Australian Securities Exchange.
"Clearly there are different views - even among proxy advisors," Mr Hunt said.
While historically, listed companies rewarded their executives with long term incentives based on shares, or share options, for performance results, he said Nufarm had triedg to achieve "an alignment between management, shareholders and management line of sight".
This broadly meant the company was not keen to rely on near term shareholder return as a direct measure of its performance against its listed peers, or as a fair measure of executive performance and reward.
I want incentives in place to align with achieving our goals in 2026 and beyond- Greg Hunt, Nufarm
About two thirds of the performance agenda which Nufarm executives were working on related to business results three or four years away.
"I want incentives in place to align with achieving our goals in 2026 and beyond," Mr Hunt said.
"We need our team absolutely focused on the levers they need to pull now to deliver on the company's 2026 and 2030 aspirations."
Many in the business world agree it is not sufficient to rely on total shareholder returns as an incentive for key managers who can not directly affect a company's share price in the short term.
Incentive plans designed to promote long term total shareholder returns were likely to be better balanced with other critical goals such as retaining and motivating a highly qualified staff and having a committed executive team.
Nufarm has told shareholders it would be working with investors and their advisors in coming months to settle on a remuneration structure they supported.
Start the day with all the big news in agriculture! Sign up below to receive our daily Farmonline newsletter.
Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).
Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.