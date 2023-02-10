Do you agree with selling agents who say Stoneacres on Victoria's Bellarine Peninsula is the ultimate rural retreat?
Let's check their claim.
A one-of-a kind renovated 1890's Victorian-style homestead, 32 hectares (80 acres), equipped for horses and livestock, views across Port Phillip Bay to Melbourne, and it is secluded.
Tick, tick, tick and tick.
The price tag is between $8m-$8.8m.
Stoneacres is being sold by Ray White Rural Victoria and RT Edgar Boroondara.
"Driving up the magnificent tree-lined driveway, it is immediately evident that Stoneacres is the ultimate rural retreat," agents say.
"For anyone looking to live the good life or just get away from the big city, Stoneacres has it all, with superb equine facilities, livestock opportunities, proximity to surf and bay beaches and the perfect country/coastal feel."
The "private oasis" is about 90 minutes from Melbourne, 25 minutes to Geelong and eight minutes to Portarlington.
The recently renovated timber homestead has four-bedrooms, three bathrooms, open living and kitchen areas.
There are open fire places, hydronic heating, evaporative cooling, main bathroom with sauna room, study, a large underground wine cellar, sunroom with 360-degree views and an outdoor entertaining area.
It has a second one-bedroom residence with separate driveway access, a spa bath, a large central fireplace and big deck with panoramic views of the Mornington Peninsula, Queenscliff, and Port Phillip Bay.
It was previously used to host weddings, as a family guesthouse, a B&B, and as a café/restaurant.
The property is sub-divided into 11 main horse paddocks, six with shelters, all with troughs, exceptional standard of post and rail timber fencing.
Four large livestock paddocks occupy 52 acres with two dams.
Electrified fencing to all paddocks.
There is an outdoor dressage arena (sand base surface), as new adjoining lockable stables, tack room), dual hot/cold wash bays, concrete flooring, industrial washing machine, and four post and rail timber horse yards.
It also comes with extensive shedding, including a three-car garage and workshop.
Expressions of interest close on March 16.
For more information contact Dale Edgcumbe from RT Edgar Boroondara on 0412 362475 or Ray White agents Anthony Stevens 0459 924164 and Cameron Mooney 0410 439811.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
