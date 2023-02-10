Farm Online
Rabobank tips above average ag prices, but no records in 2023

Andrew Marshall
Andrew Marshall
Updated February 10 2023 - 5:29pm, first published 12:00pm
Rabo tips another year of good times for ag - but not a dazzler

After an "exceptional" 2022 saw agricultural productivity and most commodity markets deliver bumper farm income results, Rabobank says there's a good chance of another big year ahead for farmers.

