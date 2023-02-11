Farm Online
Red meat shines at parliamentary celebration

February 12 2023 - 9:00am
Speaker of the House of Reps Milton Dick with Meat & Livestock Australia corporate chef Sam Burke and Australian Parliament House head chef David Learmonth.

Parliamentary champions of Australia's red meat and livestock industry came together with leaders and representatives from across the sector on Tuesday evening at a special Red Meat Advisory Council celebratory event.

