A Dutch company wants to develop fake meat products using protein extracted from grass.
Its a process well practiced by farmed livestock for centuries.
Netherlands-based Schouten Europe and Dutch company Grassa are collaborating on the research.
Grassa and Schouten will be researching and testing the potential uses of grass protein in meat substitutes in the coming years.
They say grass protein is a suitable alternative to soybean, an ingredient commonly used in meat substitutes.
"Grass protein has massive potential," director of Grassa director says Rieks Smook said.
"Grass yields 2.5 times as much protein per hectare as soy and grass supplies are readily available," Mr Smook said.
"When compared to other protein sources, it provides a huge reduction in the carbon footprint."
He said a cow converts 30 per cent of grass protein into milk and meat.
Seventy per cent is converted into manure, he said.
Grassa removes some of the excess proteins from the grass beforehand.
The processed grass is still eaten by cattle while the extracted protein is trialled for human consumption.
"In this way, the protein in grass is optimally utilised," Mr Smook said.
The collaborators say in addition to extracting 50 per cent more protein from the same hectare of land, the nitrogen problem is also tackled at the source.
The import of soy is replaced by grass protein and because of less protein in the processed grass, the cows emit less nitrogen (ammonia).
"As a pioneer and innovator in the meat substitute market, we are always looking for interesting protein sources that can contribute to the protein transition," Schouten Europe owner Henk Schouten said.
"We are very interested in protein from grass," he said.
"It is our ambition to use sustainable and local ingredients in our products.
"The partnership with Grassa is therefore a great step for our company. In the coming years, our product developers will investigate the applicability of grass protein in meat substitutes together with Grassa.''
Grassa produces grass protein in its factory in Afferden.
This protein is currently being used to co-develop products in pet food, aqua feed and compound feed for pigs and chickens.
Grassa is testing technologies to extract protein from grass that is suitable for human applications.
Schouten supplies its meat substitutes to more than 50 countries
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
