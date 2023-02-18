Napier Valley, Jarrahdale offer cattle and hay with industrial potential

NAPIER Valley and Jarrahdale Station are adjoining Northern Territory properties, covering a total area of 6520 hectares (16,111 acres) in the productive Venn agricultural region south east of Katherine.
Offered by Peter and Donna Schubert, the freehold aggregation with bitumen road access is located 34km south of Katherine, 350km south of Darwin and 81km north of Mataranka.
Napier Valley covers 3917ha (9679 acres) and Jarrahdale 2603ha (6,432 acres), and are used for cattle and hay production. There is also said to be the potential for development for intensified or alternative land uses.
About half of the aggregation is cleared with areas of the well-drained red sandy loam soils used for jarra grass, cavalcade and cowpea hay production.
Both properties are fenced and have a central laneway. The main cattle yards are located on Jarrahdale and are used to service both properties.
There are equipped bores for stock on both properties, and a 42 megalitre groundwater extraction licence on Jarrahdale. There are troughs in all paddocks.
The average annual wet season rainfall is about 1070mm (42 inches).
Napier Valley's extensive infrastructure includes four sheds for hay and machinery, a comfortable three bedroom, two bathroom homestead, two additional accommodation units and a demountable office with kitchenette.
The property has a mains power supply, and grid solar infrastructure including a 20kWA three phase inverter and a back up generator. There is also 4G mobile coverage at the homestead.
Jarrahdale's infrastructure includes a two bedroom, two bathroom house and machinery shed with grid solar infrastructure including 10kWA three phase inverter and battery storage. There is 4G mobile coverage on the property.
Jarrahdale consists of three NT Land Portions.
Plant and equipment are also available to the buyer by negotiation. Hay on site at the time of the completed contract of sale will be included in the sale.
Expressions of interest for Napier Valley and Jarrahdale Station close on March 31.
Contact Peter Schubert, 0428 832 537, Napier Valley and Jarrahdale Station.
