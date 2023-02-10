Tchaikovsky's famous ballet Swan Lake is being turned on its head with dancers to be dressed as cows and the stage set like a Jamberoo dairy farm.
Ryley Gillen has a vision for the upcoming dance/orchestral production, which he says will still have the "same great story, just a different animal" and perhaps bring a new appreciation for the humble bovines.
The classic ballet may even bring about some laughs.
"If you've never been to a ballet before, this production is for you," Mr Gillen said.
"If you have been to a ballet before, you're going to love where we take the classical art-form."
Mr Gillen heads The Ballet Team (formerly Illawarra On Pointe) and is auditioning for about 30 dance roles this weekend (of varying ages and abilities) for the biggest production they've planned in several years.
"We've switched out the swans for cows and the prince in the story for a humble farmer," he said.
"There will be dancers dressed as cows.
"Yes there will be dancers dressed in tutus.
"And yes there will be dancers dressed as cows in tutus.
"But our story has the complexity of a love interest between the Milk Man and our Mother character and a pair of sneaky butchers who are desperate to capture a prized cow all while our female protagonist has been cursed to live her days as a cow."
He said the production would feature local dancers and musicians in the orchestra, along with a local team of choirs, actors, costumers and volunteers.
"Everything we create is a team effort," he said.
