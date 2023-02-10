Farm Online
South Coast Ballet's adapts Swan Lake to feature cows

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
February 10 2023 - 6:00pm
Ryley Gillen with ballerina Tina Hsieh wearing a cow costume for the upcoming production of Swan Lake ... with Cows. For more details on auditions, visit www.theballetteam.com.au. Picture by Robert Peet.

Tchaikovsky's famous ballet Swan Lake is being turned on its head with dancers to be dressed as cows and the stage set like a Jamberoo dairy farm.

