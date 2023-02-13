Premier Meragh Glenview aggregation up for grabs

MERAGH Glenview is regarded as one of the premier holdings in the Burcher district of central NSW and is being offered by Clemson family for the first time in more than 50 years.
Covering a total of 4290 hectares (10,601 acres), the aggregation located west of Forbes and midway between Condobolin and West Wyalong has been conservatively managed as a wool, beef and lamb and cereal crop enterprise.
The country is described as being is mostly flat to gently undulating strong red loams to productive soft grey clays, timbered with grey box, belah, myall, wilga, rosewood, cypress pine and kurrajong.
Meragh comprises of 3157ha (acres) while Glenview covers 1133ha (acres). About 90 per cent of the country is arable with about 900ha sown to wheat, barley and oats annually.
Water is supplied from 33 dams including a permanent spring fed dam, the seasonal Sharpless Creek on Glenview and Humbug Creek on western boundary of Meragh.
Infrastructure includes a very comfortable four bedroom weatherboard home, a barn style garage, machinery sheds, a hay shed, workshop, and assorted small storage buildings.
There is also a five stand shearing shed, 2000 head working capacity steel sheep yards, and 1054 tonnes of grain storage.
Expressions of interest on Meragh Glenview close with Nutrien Harcourts on March 15. The aggregation is being sold as a whole, or in two separate blocks, with sales contingent on both blocks selling.
Contact Will Dean, 0428 796 005, Nutrien Harcourts.
