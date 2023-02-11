Farm Online
Gardiner Foundation grant helps Girgarre offer internet training

By Sarah Collier
February 11 2023 - 2:00pm
Girgarre Community Cottage was able to deliver IT training to its community thanks to a grant from Gardiner Foundation. Picture supplied by Gardiner Foundation

Each year Gardiner Foundation offers community grants of up to $5000 to organisations in Victorian dairy communities.

