Starting from a strong foundation, NSW dairy farmers Mick and Paula Gray have ensured their Guernsey herd remains integral to the future of their business.
Over the years, the couple's Marloo Guernsey stud has amassed champion show sashes and headlined elite cattle auctions.
Now, their high performance herd is being recognised for its superior production, awarded the prestigious Jack Dawson Production Award for Guernsey herds of 10-50 cows.
According to Mr Gray, the Guernseys have always been "an important part of the mix", with the family run operation milking around 50 stud Guernsey and 200 stud Holstein cows, producing 1.8 million litres annually and about 126,000 kilograms milk solids.
He said their Guernseys had "held them in good stead over the years", praising them for their easy-going temperament, calving ability and reliable production performance.
The top Guernsey cows matched the Holsteins for kilograms of fat and protein, boasting a per cow milk solids average of 489.5kg.
"This certainly demonstrates the Guernsey cow can produce big milk solids," Mick said.
"When they are looked after and fed well, that's when the Guernsey cow can show her true potential."
His first experience with Guernseys was in the early 90s, preparing show cows for local breeders David Moon (Bundara) and Graeme Norris (Rockford Park).
As a part payment for his work, he was given a three-month-old Guernsey named Bundara Quebec's Hetty.
Hetty developed into a formidable show cow, winning its class at International Dairy Week for five years running.
The cow's descendants have won royal champion titles at Perth, Sydney and Melbourne, and have formed the heart of the Grays' Guernsey stud.
It was also at the shows where Mr Gray was introduced to his bride-to-be Paula.
Steeped in Guernsey history, her parents Dallas and Juliet Clarke established the renowned Kookaburra Guernsey stud, most notable for their 1990 Ekka Supreme Dairy Cow, Kookaburra D Bookabooda.
The Grays spent their early years sharefarming across various regions of Victoria, from the rolling hills of western Gippsland to the irrigation flats of the Goulburn Valley.
Looking for a more sustainable future, the couple went in search of better water security.
Attracted by the temperate climate of the NSW mid-north coast, the couple found a small farm in the Hastings Valley, 20 kilometres west of Port Macquarie.
In 2010, with the help of Paula's parents, they bought their 120-hectare property at Rollands Plains.
In 2013, the Grays converted their operation to A2 milk supply, testing their entire milking herd for the premium A2 protein.
Whereas their Holstein herd was only 35 per cent A2A2, the Guernsey portion were nearly all A2A2 positive, allowing the Grays to maintain their core nucleus.
Since transitioning, the Grays have been rebuilding their numbers.
An increased use of sexed semen has helped accelerate the expansion of their herd while maintaining genetic gain.
Mr Gray utilises classification results from their breed society to monitor their progress and identify any type issues they need to address.
Corrective breeding for strength, capacity, spring of rib and correct teat placement are a major focus, with Mr Gray emphasising daughter fertility and longevity as something he believes all breeders should be looking for.
"We need to focus on getting better productive cows and longer lasting cows," he said.
Mr Gray sees a bright future ahead for the Guernsey breed in Australia, with farmers increasingly looking for a more versatile and trouble-free cow - but without compromising on production.
"It is important for new breeders, and those outside the Guernsey breed, to understand the true capability of the Guernsey cow," he said.
Initiated in 2017 by the Guernsey Cattle Society of Australia, the Jack Dawson Production Award is presented each year in honour of legendary Guernsey breeder.
Mr Dawson's Claremont Guernsey stud was regarded by many as being ahead of its time, with Mr Dawson distinguished for his feeding and management of dairy cattle to achieve high levels of production.
The Grays love their Guernsey cows and were honoured to receive the award.
Although Mr Gray admits the award is not something he actively pursued, achieving the full production potential of the Guernsey cow was something the couple strive for.
"It's nice to acknowledge breeders like Jack Dawson and remember his story," Mr Gray said.
"We are involved in Guernseys because we love the Guernsey people. We really enjoy the comraderie among the other breeders and value the fellowship within the Guernsey community."
Article supplied by Guernsey Cattle Society of Australia, website www.guernseyaus.com.
