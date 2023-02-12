Farm Online
Research reveals stressed-out sheep snuggle over trauma

By Liv Casben
February 12 2023 - 2:00pm
Australian researchers examining social relationships in sheep have found some bond over stress. (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)

When humans share a traumatic experience it can lead to firm friendships, and an Australian research team has discovered the same is true for sheep.

