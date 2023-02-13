Farm Online
Devastating fungal pathogen in plant researchers' sights

February 13 2023 - 2:00pm
Professor Robert Park from The University of Sydney says crown rust has become an intractable constraint to oat production. Picture - supplied

RESEARCHERS are aiming to reduce the impact of damaging crown rust, a fungal pathogen affecting Australian oat production.

