They're a Weird Mob... but it's a magnificent waterfront home with boathouse

A STUNNING waterfront property in southern Sydney, complete with a historic boat house where the famed Australian author John O'Grady penned his bestselling novel 'They're a Weird Mob' in 1957, has hit the market.
John O'Grady, who wrote under the pen name of Nino Culotta, lived on the 1400 square metre property until he died in 1981. The property was last sold for $400,000 in 1990.
Apart from its literary history, the five-bedroom, three-bathroom property is on one of Oatley's most sought-after streets. Improvements to the home since 1990 give it a style associated more with an inner-city multi-level Federation terrace house.
Marketing agent John Pucak, Raine & Horne, said the historic property at 68 Algernon Street, Oatley, was expected to sell by private treaty for well above the current record Oatley house price of $4.8 million.
"This property offers so much more than a standard terrace for a potential buyer with its knockout views of the Georges River from Blakehurst to Como that is enjoyed from two large entertaining balconies," Mr Pucak said.
"These views are the best in the St George area.
"The main house offers four generous-sized bedrooms, two bathrooms, a magnificent modern kitchen with modern appliances and fittings and multiple living areas.
"The main house also has a magnificent swimming pool with water features sheltered from the elements by a massive glass rotunda."
The boathouse, where John O'Grady wrote another book in the Nino Culotta series 'Gone Fishin' in 1962, was built in the 1880s and predated the main house.
The boathouse has a self-contained bedroom, bathroom and a separate living room and kitchen in addition to a magnificent fireplace.
'They're a Weird Mob' tells the fictionalised story of the struggles of an Italian migrant journalist arriving in Sydney and attempting to navigate his way through 1950s Australian society.
The famous 1966 film of the same name starred a who's who of Australian actors including Chips Rafferty, Ed Devereaux, John Meillon, Graham Kennedy, and Walter Chiari as Nino Culotta and is still available on Netflix. John O'Grady had 15 novels published.
Contact John Pucak, 0410 402 478, Raine & Horne Oatley.
