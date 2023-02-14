Farm Online
They're a Weird Mob... but it's a magnificent waterfront home with boathouse

February 14 2023 - 8:00pm
A STUNNING waterfront property in southern Sydney, complete with a historic boat house where the famed Australian author John O'Grady penned his bestselling novel 'They're a Weird Mob' in 1957, has hit the market.

