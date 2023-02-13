Farm Online
Vet takes over as lead of Australia's response to a much feared animal disease outbreak

Chris McLennan
February 14 2023 - 10:00am
Dr Mark Cozens has taken the lead for any animal disease response.

A Queensland veterinarian has taken a lead role in Australia's response to any disease outbreak like foot and mouth should it happen as feared.

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

