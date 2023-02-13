A Queensland veterinarian has taken a lead role in Australia's response to any disease outbreak like foot and mouth should it happen as feared.
Animal disease specialist Dr Mark Cozens has been chosen as the new lead for Australia's Veterinary Emergency Plan (AUSVETPLAN).
Dr Cozens takes over the responsibility of the national response from Dr Peter Dagg.
The plan contains the nationally-agreed approach for the response to emergency animal disease incidents in Australia.
Foot and mouth, lumpy skin disease, African swine fever - these are just some of the devastating diseases testing Australia's biosecurity defences.
Government economist analysis on the breakdown of what an FMD outbreak would cost agricultural exports paints a sober picture.
It shows close to $10b in beef exports, $4.8b in sheep meat, $3.8b in dairy and $3.6b in wool would be wiped out.
Dr Cozens started this month at Animal Health Australia, as the head of program.
He has been working as a principal veterinary officer at the Agriculture and Fisheries Department based in Brisbane.
He is a senior veterinarian with experience in both government and private sectors.
He has worked internationally on responses such as foot-and-mouth disease and anthrax, and in Australia on responses to Newcastle disease, equine influenza, Hendra virus and white spot disease.
Animal Health Australia chief executive Kathleen Plowman said Dr Cozens has the expertise to hit the goal of ensuring AHA's members are prepared and ready to respond in the event of an emergency disease outbreak.
"The AUSVETPLAN is Australia's game plan to an agreed approach around how we combat emergency animal diseases and Mark will play a lead role, alongside his team, to work closely with government and industry representatives to enhance response readiness for all our members," Ms Plowman said.
Dr Cozens said he had worked on emergency animal disease preparedness and response area for many years, in multiple countries and jurisdictions across Australia.
"I am excited to do my part in bringing government and animal industries together and reach consensus on very important emergency animal disease policy issues," he said.
"With diseases such as foot-and-mouth disease and lumpy skin disease posing significant threats to Australian animal industries and governments, it is important we have strategies that are contemporary, that the policy is informed on the best available science and that government-industry agreed approaches to manage emergency animal diseases are clearly articulated and able to be rolled out effectively," Dr Cozens said.
Animal Health Australia currently manages 66 AUSVETPLAN documents including more than 30 disease specific plans.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
